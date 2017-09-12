NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday told the Supreme Court that it had found prima facie evidence against seven MPs and 98 MLAs whose assets have skyrocketed over a short span of time. These legislators, the agency added, were under further investigation.

The court had earlier questioned the government if any investigations were conducted into discrepancies in assets disclosed by leaders in their poll affidavits and income tax returns. It had also reprimanded the government for reluctance to share this information.

Under the present law, a candidate is required to disclose the details of assets and liabilities for self, spouse and three dependents in Form 26 at the time of filing the nomination paper. However, they are not required to declare the source of income.

Filing an affidavit on the PIL filed by NGO Lok Prahari, the CBDT said, “The department has found merit in the argument that the assets of some lawmakers had indeed shown a sudden spike after elections.” The petitioner had alleged substantial increase in assets of 26 Lok Sabha MPs, 11 Rajya Sabha MPs and 257 MLAs, based on their election affidavits.

The tax agency also informed the court that preliminary assessment of assets of another 42 MLAs was underway. It said it would provide the names of these legislators to the apex court in a sealed cover on Tuesday. The CBDT also claimed to have periodically shared the probe status and result with the Election Commission.