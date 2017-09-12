MUKTSAR: An assistant sub-inspector along with a notorious drug smuggler were today arrested and 50 grams heroin was recovered from their possession, police said.

ASI Mohan Singh, posted at Kot Bhai police station and smuggler Gurmeet Singh were travelling in a car this morning and during search, 50 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession, Muktsar SSP Sushil Kumar said this evening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the ASI allegedly brought heroin from a smuggler Karamjit Singh of Firozepur.