NEW DELHI: THE Supreme Court Monday directed the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court to nominate two additional district judges within 10 days as observers to deal with the upkeep and maintenance of the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the order after senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Allahabad High Court, placed before the bench, a list of additional district judges of six districts —Faizabad, Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Ambedkar Nagar — adjoining the disputed site and requested the bench to select replacement for earlier observers.

“As the list is long, we think it appropriate that chief justice of the Allahabad High Court shall nominate two persons from the cadre of additional district judges or special judges keeping in view the nature and tenor of the earlier orders passed in this case,” the bench said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the parties, objected to the change in observers who were appointed in 2003 as they have been dealing with the issue since then. Sibal said, “Why should the court change them when they are here for 14 years? This is a very sensitive matter.” Brushing aside Sibal’s submission, the bench said, “One of them has been elevated as a high court judge. It is not proper that a high court judge is asked to go there and observe all the things. We can’t ask a high court judge to do this and the other has demitted office after retirement,” the bench said.

The court had on August 11 said it would commence the final hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute from December 5, a day ahead of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.