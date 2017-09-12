NEW DELHI: The BJP came all guns blazing on Tuesday to launch a scathing attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in an interactive session in the US. That Gandhi justified dynastic politics was lapped by the BJP, as Union Minister Smriti Irani called him a “failed dynast” even while the party chief Amit Shah claimed that there’s audience in the country for the Congress scion.

Sensing that Gandhi’s speech at University of California, Berkeley is an attempt for an image makeover for the Congress vice-president, Irani and Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad separately launched a no-holds barred counter attack. Latching on to Gandhi’s assertions that the arrogance seeped in the party, Irani, while addressing a hurriedly called press meet, asserted that the admission by the Congress vice president reflected on his party president Sonia Gandhi. In an apparent nasty comment, Irani quipped: “A failed dynast chose to speak about his failed political journey in the US since none here is listening to him.”

That Gandhi opted to speak his mind abroad was seen as the weak link within the saffron outfit, as besides Irani, the party chief and Prasad stressed that the Congress vice president has no domestic audience. Clearly seeking to cast aspersions on speaking talent of Gandhi, Irani even challenged him for a debate “without hand-written script”.

Prasad on his part sought to reason that there had been a kind of political unanimity not to belittle the Prime Minister from abroad. “There is a tradition of not talking about domestic politics from foreign soil. But Gandhi, who gets wisdom when abroad, seems not aware of the tradition,” Prasad told reporters. He added that the Congress has been in the habit of questioning the Prime Minister even while the people continue to reject such strategies of the Opposition party.