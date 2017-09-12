SAHARSA: A class I student of a private school here was allegedly beaten up by the school principal, police said today.

As per the complaint lodged by the student's father, After coming to know about fight between two students, the principal of B S C International school here allegedly beat up class I student Rishabh with a stick leaving deep scars on his right hand, right arm and waist yesterday.

When the family saw the deep scars on the boy's body his father Manikant Singh lodged a complaint with sadar police station.

Police has registered an FIR on the basis of complaint lodged the boy's father, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Ganpati Thakur told PTI today.

The DSP said that police took the boy to sadar hospital for treatment and registered an FIR against the principal.