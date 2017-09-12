Vehicles set on fire in Jaipur on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

JAIPUR: Curfew was today relaxed for six hours in violence-hit areas of the city, an official said.

Law and order situation has improved in Ramganj, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Manak Chowk police station areas where curfew was imposed on September 8 midnight.

Curfew has been relaxed from 12 noon to 6 PM after reviewing the situation today, DCP North Satyendra Singh said.

The body of Bharat Sindhi, who died on the day violence erupted, has been handed over to his family, he said.

The cause behind his death will be revealed after the postmortem report, the officer said.

1 policeman lost his life, 10 injured in a clash with locals after a policeman allegedly hit a woman in Jaipur's Ramganj.Curfew imposed pic.twitter.com/4kRvOO29RF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

On Friday midnight, an alleged dispute between some policemen and a Muslim couple turned violent.

An agitated mob torched vehicles, including an ambulance and a police bus, and damaged nearly two dozen vehicles.

One person was killed and seven others including six policemen were injured in the clashes.