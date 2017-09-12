Having a bad day? A quick look at BJP's Twitter handle @BJP4India can provide some much-needed laughs.

The national party's #KnowYourGovt Twitter 'quiz' question of the day is:

#KnowYourGovt : What does EPS stands for? — BJP (@BJP4India) September 12, 2017

The correct answer is the Employee Pension Scheme, however, the right option is missing from the four choices provided.

The right answer is "Employee Pension scheme" you don't have that. Please correct it — Selva Kumar (@selva5825) September 12, 2017

The comments to the question, which received over 700 votes in 20 minutes, are hilarious.

Here are some of them:

One clever user suggested:

Edappadi PalaniSamy — Bala (@KBalasbm) September 12, 2017

Err, what...

Kuch bhi full form ho but modiji ise apne hisab se bna lenge like Every Person Secured.jaisa unhe GST ko gud and simple tax bna diya tha. — pushkar dwivedi (@pushkarmbbs) September 12, 2017

(Translation: Whatever be the full form, PM Modiji will change it in his style like Every Person Secured. Like how he made GST good and simple tax.)

Best original answer...

"Its not EPS its DPS- Deduction per prsn, what BJP only calculates." @iamamit5878

Best original answer no 2...

"Employment par suspense..." @manojsingh_1301

But this gentleman takes the cake...

(Translation: It would be better if the BJP tweets about what it is doing for the people and not this useless publicity. #2019Elections.)

Last month, the Congress, 'inspired' by the BJP, started their own Twitter 'quiz' #KnowYourLegacy but were heavily trolled before they could say 'Twitter'.

Pic1: #KnowyourGovt of @BJP4India

Pic2: @INCIndia copied BJP using #KnowYourLegacy

Bt Congress deleted it within 30 minutes.

BJP's questions are mostly about its policies and schemes. Most try to educate the public about the government's achievements but some are obscure, such as "#KnowYourGovt : Modi government has capped the prices of knee implants bringing them down by up to __" to "#KnowYourGovt - What is the duration after which 50% of the deposited money can be withdrawn from the Sukanya Samriddhi accounts?"