KAMJONG: At least five people were killed in factional clashes between suspected NSCN (IM) and combined group of the CorCom and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) at the Makhan Village in Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Two suspected cadres of the MNPF, and other three suspected to be from the CorCom group are among those killed in the clash.

Further details are awaited.

