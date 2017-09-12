GUWAHATI: Five militants were killed when they were ambushed by insurgents belonging to a rival extremist group in Manipur, unverified reports say. Official sources have not confirmed the incident.

According to reports reaching here, the incident occurred in Makan village near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s newly-created Kamjong district on Monday night.

The attack was perpetrated by the Isak-Muivah faction of Naga extremist group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on a group of militants belonging to the Coordination Committee or CorCom. The CorCom is an umbrella organisation of various Manipuri militant groups and it operates out of the international border.

After carrying out the attack, the Naga insurgents escaped, taking along with them the weapons of the slain rival group.

On hearing of the ambush, a Manipur police team rushed to the site on Tuesday. The police said they could not contact their team and could only confirm any details about the incident after its return from the remote and inaccessible area.

Defence sources too heard about the incident but said they could not confirm it.

The NSCN-IM had been in “peace mode” since 1997 following its signing of a ceasefire agreement with the Centre. One of the most contentious demands of the outfit is the creation of a “Greater Nagaland” by attaching the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.