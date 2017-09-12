GORAKHPUR (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police today arrested a clerk of the state-run BRD Medical College here, taking to six the number of those held in connection with the death of dozens of children in the state-run hospital last month.

"Clerk Sanjay Tripathi has been arrested from Cantonment police station area. He will be later produced in the anticorruption court," SSP, Gorakhpur, Anirudh Sidhartha Pankaj said.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police had nabbed Sudhir Pandey, another clerk of the medical college, in connection with the deaths.

Pandey was named in the FIR filed in the case and was arrested from near Khajanchi Chowk under Shahpur police station area here on a tip-off.

Former head of anaesthesia department at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Dr Satish had yesterday surrendered before the anti-corruption court here.