NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to grant nearly complete autonomy and freedom from regulators to 15 per cent of the "top class institutes" of the country, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

The Human Resource Development minister also said that his government was planning to provide loans for creating research infrastructure in the country.

"We are now granting nearly complete autonomy and freedom from regulators to the all the top class 15 per cent institutes which have scored 3.25 on NAAC accreditation. We are trying to provide graded autonomy," he said.

Javadekar was speaking at a function to announce a masters scholarship established in the name of sitting Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba Singh in 2013.

The fifth Prathiba M Singh Cambridge LL.M Scholarship this year was given to Ishmeet Kaur of Delhi University, Raveena Kumari Sethia of Jindal Law School and Ansh Singh Luthra from National Law Institute, Bhopal.

Justice Singh, an Indian alumna of the Faculty of Law at the Cambridge University, donated the scholarship that will allow other Indian students to complete an LLM at Cambridge.

Former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that the next generation will have a say in determining the responses to a variety of challenges India will face.

"India today faces a trilemma of global competitiveness, social inclusiveness and environmental sustainability. A resurgent India is not possible without an invigorated idea of justice which is properly imbibed for being enforced," he said.

Justice Khehar said that legal education is all about management of self and resources to produce persons with values of quality, equity and compassion.

"I would like to remind the awardees not to forget that complete education has to be of the head and the heart. It's only then that it will enable you to possess appropriate thrust for your future endeavours," he added.

Cambridge University Pro-Vice Chancellor Eilis Veronica Ferran gave away the scholarship certificates to the awardees.