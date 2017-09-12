PATNA: The Income Tax department seized nearly a dozen properties worth around Rs 165 crore in Delhi and Bihar allegedly belonging to the family on Monday.

Sources said the I-Tax department, which is probing charges that the Lalu family amassed benami assets worth around Rs 1,000 crores, issued a final attachment order on Monday. Consequently, around a dozen properties belonging to Yadav’s younger son Tejaswi Yadav and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti were attached.

Over 10 plots in and around Patna, including the 3.5-acre plot on which Bihar’s biggest mall was being built till last month, and a house in southern Delhi and a farmhouse on the outskirts of the national capital are among the family’s properties attached, said sources.The properties in Delhi-NCR belong to RJD Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, who have been interrogated by both I-T and Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with alleged money laundering and acquisition of benami property earlier. The farmhouse in Bijwasan area in southern Delhi was allegedly purchased with Rs 1.2 crore obtained through money laundering in 2008-09.

The main beneficiary of the properties attached in Bihar is Tejaswi Yadav, currently the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He was deputy chief minister for 20 months till July 27 when the grand alliance government collapsed after Chief Minister walked out and allied again with BJP.

Lalu and Tejaswi had been summoned by CBI to appear for interrogation sessions on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the Railways’ hotel-for-land scam, but the father-son duo stayed away, seeking another date. CBI had raided Lalu’s house in Patna in connection with this scam on July 7, a day after registering a corruption case against him, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav, among eight people.

Rabri Devi and Tejaswi were interrogated by a team of officials at the department’s offices in Patna on August 29, two days after Lalu organised a massive anti-BJP rally in which leaders of 17 Opposition parties participated.