BHOPAL: Four years after she was convicted in a corruption case, suspended IAS officer Shashi Karnwat’s services were terminated by the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday.

According to an official statement of the state government, her services have been terminated under the provisions of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeals) Rules, 1969.

In 1999-2000, she was booked by the special economic offences wing (EOW) of the state for alleged corruption and fraud worth Rs 33 lakh in printing government material.

A court had in 2013 convicted her of corruption and fraud, awarding her five years in prison and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

In 2013 while the Dalit IAS officer was sent to Mandla Jail, the state government put her under suspension. Prior to her conviction, she was posted as deputy secretary in the youth and sports welfare department.

Karnawat was a state civil services officer, who was promoted to the IAS cadre in 1999.

She is likely to address a press conference on Tuesday, where she might hit out at the state government and the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in particular.

She has often triggered controversies, the latest being her letter to PM Narendra Modi in December 2016, alleging rising Dalit atrocities in MP. She had also alleged in that letter about having been falsely implicated in the case.

Last year, Karnavat had announced to end life with Jal Samadhi (drowning) in river Narmada for her demands of reinstatement and higher remuneration during the suspension period.

She, however, dropped her plea. The same year she had written to the CM, seeking euthanasia.