INDORE: The Lokayukta police today conducted raids at the three premises of a senior woman official of the Town and Country Planning department here and unearthed unaccounted assets from her possession.

The official identified as Anita Kurathe is posted as deputy director of the department in the neighbouring Dewas district and on the basis of a complaint against her, three places associated with her in Indore were raided, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said.

She owns a penthouse in a high rise in Indore, a farm house of 3,500 square feet area, eight shops in different localities, Rs 1.5 lakh cash and jewellery, the DSP said.

The properties are in her and her close relatives names.

"We have also found some clues which indicate that she has a partnership in a hotel in Rau area here and also has 20-25 bank accounts," the DSP said.

Kurathe joined the government service in 1994 and the details of properties that have been unearthed are much more than her known sources of income, said the official.

Detail investigations are on and further details are awaited.