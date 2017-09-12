RAISEN: A man allegedly ran his car over a police official who had come to arrest his absconding brother at Jamunia village in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh today.

Head constable Inderpal Singh Sengar, attached to Bharkach police station, died in hospital, police said.

Sengar had gone to the village, 80 km from the district headquarters, alone to arrest Bhaiji Rajput (45), an absconder, said District Superintendent of Police Jagatsingh Rajput.

Akshay Singh Rajput (35), Bhaiji's brother, helped him escape. In a fit of anger, Akshay then ran his car over the police officer who was only carrying a baton (lathi), the SP added.

Sengar was rushed to a hospital in Bhopal where he died during treatment.

Akshay fled from his house after the incident. Police have registered a case of murder against him and launched a manhunt for both him and his absconding brother, the SP said.

Bhaiji Rajput was wanted in a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.