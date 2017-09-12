KOLKATA: A mother of two children was allegedly gang-raped and a glass liquor bottle shoved inside her private parts for wanting to end an extra-marital affair in Sainthia town in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Monday.The incident occurred when the victim’s alleged lover and his two friends barged into the residence of the victim in Sainthia, some 195 km from here, and raped her in front of her 13-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son in the wee hours of Monday morning. According to the victim’s statement to the police, the accused, in inebriated condition, shoved the liquor bottle inside the victim’s private parts after raping her.

According to sources, the accused had gagged the victim with a cloth while raping her and the moaning sound woke up her sleeping daughter, who then alerted the neighbours. The victim was reportedly admitted to a local hospital nearly five hours after the incident took place.Sources revealed that the glass liquor bottle is still lodged inside the private parts of the victim, which has caused enormous amount of blood loss and she is in critical condition. It may require an immediate operation to bring out the bottle from the victim’s private parts which could only be done in a bigger hospital in district headquarter Siuri, some 19 km from Sainthia. However, local hospital authorities fear that the victim might die on the way due to her critical condition if they attempt to shift her to Siuri.

“We have arrested prime accused Tarak Bhaskar and are interrogating him to know about the whereabouts of the two other accused. According to preliminary investigation, the prime accused had an extra-marital affair with the victim and took the step of gang-raping her after she wanted to end the relationship,” Birbhum district SP Sudhir Kumar Neelkantha said.According to the police, her husband was a migrant worker in another state.

A 61-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on August 1 after she was gang-raped, iron rods and beer bottles shoved inside her private parts and her intestines dismembered on July 4 at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district after the elderly woman raised some objections against the courtyard of her house being used as a den of liquor consumption by local goons.