NEW DELHI: With several parts of the country facing massive floods, Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari has called for a new comprehensive law to deal with the issue of desilting of rivers for flood management.

Addressing the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on the issue of flood management, Gadkari said that this new law will be framed in consultation with states.

India has 329 million hectare land area and of this 49 million hectare, which is about 13-14 percent, is flood prone.

Expressing concern on the plight of people of the flood prone areas of the country, he said that there is an urgent need to effectively meet the challenges of flood in the country and was of the opinion that measure like inter linking of rivers and construction of check dams should also be given priority to mitigate the flood fury.

India in 2017 has witnessed massive floods killing hundreds across the country and damaging property worth billions of rupees. Massive floods have been reported in Assam, others parts of northeast and Bihar and reportedly over 3 crore people across country have been affected.

The minister emphasized to strengthen and improve flood forecasting network in the country and he referred to the outcome of the Multi-Modal Ensemble (MME) and Global Forecast System (GFS) of flood forecasting which is expected to increase lead time of advisory forecast to five to seven days.

Former water resources minister Uma Bharti had constituted a committee for desilting of Ganga which has submitted its report.

The Members of Parliament attending the meeting supported the measures taken by the Ministry for flood management in the country and suggested that more thrust should be given on inter linking of rivers and construction of embankment along rivers to check floods. The meeting was attended by members from both houses of parliament and officials from water ministry and Central Water Commission among others.