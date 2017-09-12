SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said Pakistani troops would have to stop border ceasefire violations and announced that 6000 transit accommodations would be established in Kashmir for migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

“The central government has decided to construct 6000 transit accommodations for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir,” Rajnath said while addressing a press conference in Jammu on the completion of his 4-day visit to the State.

He said the central government has decided to give 3000 jobs to migrant Kashmir Pandits. “For this purpose, Rs 1080 crores have been sanctioned to the state”.

This is in addition to the 3000 jobs already sanctioned for migrant Kashmiri Pandits by the State government.

After eruption of militancy in Valley in 1989, the Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the Valley and lived in Jammu and other parts of the country.

The Home Minister also announced that the government has also allocated a package of Rs 2000 crores for the rehabilitation of PoK migrants.

He said the disbursal of payment to the migrants under the package has been linked to Aadhaar.

“We have adopted a humane approach towards the migrants and displaced people. However, we are strongly against illegal immigration,” Singh said.

Asked whether Rohingya Muslims living in Jammu were threat to security of country, he said nothing can be ruled out.

On ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in the State, Singh said Pakistan has violated border ceasefire more than 400 times in recent years.

He said Pakistan is not showing interest in improving relations with India.

The home minister asserted that Pakistan would have to stop these ceasefire violations sooner or later as “our army and BSF men are giving befitting reply to them”.

Referring to problems being faced by border people due to cross-border firing and shelling, he said, “We have decided to constitute an expert/study group to study the problems facing the people living in border areas”.

Stating that people living in border areas are their strategic assets and their contribution cannot be forgotten, Singh said the government has increased compensation for those, who get killed in Pakistani troops firing on the frontiers.

“We have increased the compensation from Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh,” he said.

The HM said the central government is trying to give equitable development to all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh during his four-day visit to the State beginning September 9 interacted with over 70 delegations including leaders of political parties, civil society members, traders, NGOs, youth, Pandit groups, Gujjar Bakarwal, etc.

He had also met chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and reviewed security situation of the state in review meeting with security officials.

The home minister had yesterday visited forward areas in Naushera sector in Rajouri yesterday and interacted with BSF men and officials deployed there.

He had lauded the excellcent border management by BSF and described BSF as the first wall of Indian defence.

He said providing being surveillance equipments under modernization programmes to security forces is one of the priorities of the Modi government.