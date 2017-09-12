NEW DELHI: The 45-year-old bus conductor Ashok, who has been accused by the police as the person who murdered seven-year-old Praduman in Gurgaon, was sent to six-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

According to the forensic report, there was no sexual assault on the deceased, as there no such signs found on the boy’s body, states the post-mortem report.

“As earlier stated that there was an attempt to sexual assault and the same thing the forensic report says. The accused will further be produced in the court on 18th “said Ravindra, Gurgaon police spokesperson.



According to sources the report of the fact-finding committee, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report to the Vinay Pratap Singh, District Commissioner of Gurgaon. Constituted by the district administration a day after the incident, the SIT in its report has detected several lapses in the school, including no police verification of bus drivers, conductors and other staff, and broken boundary wall and has broadened the spectrum of investigation.

Meanwhile the bus driver, Raghav, has claimed that the police and the school management forced him to give a wrong statement against the innocent conductor that the knife, which was allegedly used in the crime, was part of tool kit and kept in the bus. Raghav alleged he was beaten up and tortured in police custody to give the statement.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Central government, the CBI and the Haryana government on a plea by Varun Thakur, father of the deceased.