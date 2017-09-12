RAIPUR: A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped and thrown near a rivulet by 10 people, including two minor boys, in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, the police said today.

Eight people have been arrested and the two minors detained, they said.

The incident took place on September 5 in the forests between Kaikachhar and Hatkalta villages when the woman was walking home along with a male friend, a senior police official told PTI.

It was, however, reported to the police on September 9, he said.

According to the victim's statement, she and her friend were intercepted by a group of youths near her village on the evening of September 5, after which the duo fled in different directions, the police official said.

The woman was chased by five of the accused who thrashed her brutally and then raped her. Thereafter, five others, including the minors, also sexually assaulted the woman, he said.

"After she lost consciousness, the accused threw her from the bank of a rivulet before fleeing the spot.

"There she lay, in the water and weeds, for around 15 hours. After gaining consciousness, she crawled up and reached home, which was around 3 km from the spot," the police official said.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her parents who then filed a complaint on September 9, he said, adding, five accused, Nitesh (22), Leander Bek (25), Rostin (22), Sachin (19) and Sangeet (26) were arrested on September 10.

Asit Tirkey (29), Amit Bek (25), Amrit Kujur (23) were arrested on September 11. The two minors, both students of class 8 were detained the same day, the police officer said.

The accused were booked on charges of gang-rape and attempt to murder. They were produced in a local court which sent eight accused to judicial remand, while the two minors were sent to a juvenile home, he said, adding, further probe into the case is on.