KOTA: A tempo run over people sitting on the roadside here today, killing two and injuring one person in

Anantpura police station area, police said today.

A case of negligent driving has been filed against the driver of a private dairy, who lost control over the

steering, said SHO, Anantpura police station Anil Joshi.

The driver has been detained and his vehicle has also been seized, he said. The injured were rushed to the New Medical College hospital, where two were declared dead and their bodies were handed-over to their family after post mortem, another Laxminarayan is undergoing medical treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Pappu Lal Bairwa (35), a resident of Premnagar, and Panna Lal Bairwa (60) of Talabgaon area here.

Panna Lal died on the spot while Pappu Lal was declared brought dead in the new medical college hospital, he said. Further investigation is underway, he said.