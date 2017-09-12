Image for representational purpose only

RANCHI: Two Maoists were killed in a gunbattle with security personnel in Jharkhand's Khuti district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in Rania.

The slain Maoists belonged to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a police officer said. Two weapons including one carbine was seized.

A search operation is on in Khuti.

Police suspect some more Maoist guerrillas to be hiding in the surrounding jungles.

Maoists are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.