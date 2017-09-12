NEW DELHI: After a five-year-old school kid was sexually assaulted by a peon inside the school in east Delhi on Friday, two more similar incidents involving school staffs were reported in the National Capital.

In one of the cases, a piano teacher of Tansen Academy, Model Town allegedly molested a seven-year-old girl multiple times at the academy premises during the classes. The matter came to light when the victim refused to attend the classes.

According to the FIR accessed by the New Indian Express, a businessman of North-west Delhi filed a case where he alleged that the accused Piano teacher identified as Rahul Srivastav molested his daughter during piano classes.“My daughter had been studying at the Tansen Academy for over six months. Since last week, she had been reluctant to attend classes. When we enquired, she disclosed that the piano teacher had been touching her inappropriately,” father of girl told the police in his complaint. Following the complaint, the Delhi police arrested Srivastav.

The other incident took place at Presidium school of Ashok Vihar, North-west Delhi. The police claim that the newly appointed dance teacher Neeraj Rawat allegedly tried to molest a Class V student on September 1. “Neeraj Kumar behaved inappropriately with a girl student of Class V during dance classes. He told the girl to strip, alleged the victim,” wrote the Presidium school management in its complaint.