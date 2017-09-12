DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has ordered a probe into a massive kidney racket being run by a charitable hospital here, an official said on Tuesday.

Two people were arrested after the racket was busted on Monday. A case has been registered against 15 others, including staff from the Gangotri Charitable Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kukreti said the hospital has been sealed and four Omani nationals who were in the hill state for kidney transplants and now being traced out.

All international airports across the country were alerted about the four Omanis, who came to India on tourist visas.

The hospital has been charged with forcing people from poor financial backgrounds into donating their kidneys and then selling these at high prices for transplant.

The racket was busted by the Saptrishi police in Haridwar after four people, including two women, were intercepted during a routine checking.

On being questioned, they showed incision marks on their bodies and confessed to selling their kidneys for Rs 3 lakh each.