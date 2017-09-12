CHANDIGARH: A local court here on Tuesday again rejected the bail plea of Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar who were arrested in a case of stalking and attempted abduction.

This is the second time that the bail plea of both has been rejected by the court.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Kumar Sharma rejected the bail plea.

The accused, who were arrested on August 9 for stalking and attempted abduction of DJ Varnika Kundu, have been in judicial custody for over a month.

Both were booked under non-bailable offences, including attempt to abduct Kundu under Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine person) and Section 511 (attempt to commit offence punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Varnika Kundu, 29, daughter of Haryana Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu, had complained to police that the two accused, who were drunk, had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night.

Vikas and Ashish, who have both studied law, have denied that they intended to abduct Kundu.