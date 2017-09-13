JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Sat Sharma today said the days were not far when Kashmiri Pandits would return to their homes with dignity and honour.

Speaking at a function organised by the BJP to pay homage to Pandit Tika Lal Taploo, first Kashmiri Pandit who fell to the bullets of terrorists in 1989, Sharma assured that his party would help the displaced in mitigating their miseries.

"Those days are not far when the displaced people will return to their Kashmir with dignity and honour. The BJP will leave no stone unturned in solving the problems of the hapless people who were forced to leave the Valley," he said.

BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul recalled the days when he worked with Taploo in Srinagar and said he was a "nationalist par excellence".

MLCs Surinder Ambardar and Girdhari Lal besides senior functionaries of 'Kashmir Displaced District' paid rich tributes to Taploo and other martyr