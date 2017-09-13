UDAIPUR: A fourth-year engineering student has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Pichola Lake here after stabbing the director of his college, police said today.

Bhavik Jain (22) yesterday attacked college director Rajendra Shekhar Vyas with a knife after which he jumped into the lake, Hiranmagri police station Sub-Inspector Yashwant Solanki said.

The entire incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed in the campus of the private college, he said.

The injured college director was admitted to a private hospital, Solanki said.

An FIR was registered against Jain under the charges of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, the police said.

Meanwhile, on the basis of a complaint by the student's family members, a case was registered against the college director for mental harassment and abetment to suicide, they said.

SHO of Hiranmagri police station, Sanjeev Swami said no suicide note was found from the spot.

Prima facie Jain was depressed as he had allegedly failed in few subjects, the officer said, adding the police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the student attacking the college director.

Jain's body was fished out from the lake and handed over to his family members today for last rites, he said.