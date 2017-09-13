NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the wake of hike in fuel prices and urged the Centre to pass on the benefit of 50 per cent reduction in international prices of crude oil to the common person.

The Congress party asked the Centre to stop filling its coffers by looting people of the nation and bring the ‘achhe din’ which it promised.

“The petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing. The ordinary person’s budget is in peril, while the Modi government continues to recover money and fill its coffers,” said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“What is Modi ji doing? Are these the achhe din he promised? It is time that he passes of the benefit of 50 per cent reduction in international prices of crude oil to the common person and government stops looting people to fill up its coffers,” he added.

The petrol and diesel prices have gone through the roof ever since the central government announced daily revision of fuel prices. Petrol price in Delhi on Tuesday was at Rs 70.38 per litre, whereas in Mumbai a litre of petrol costs Rs 79.48.