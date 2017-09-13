PANAJI: Goa minister Vinod Palyekar has claimed that there is a threat to his life from the drug mafia in the state.

The Water Resources Minister recently told a local news channel that he was being constantly stalked by someone.

Taking cognisance of the threat perception, the state security committee (SSC) has sought a report from police's Intelligence Branch (IB).

Palyekar, a Goa Forward Party (GFP) legislator from Siolim constituency, had said that he feared for his life, as he has constantly targeted the drug lobby operating in the coastal state.

"During the morning walks on the beach, I was constantly stalked by someone," he told the channel.

Talking to PTI today, Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Umesh Gaonkar said, "The SSC has asked the IB to submit the report within a week on the threat perception to Palyekar. The local police station has also been informed about it."

He said Palyekar has been given security just like any other state minister.

Gaonkar said the SSC, headed by Deputy Inspector General level officer and comprising of representatives from the home department, district superintendents of police, crime branch, special branch amongst others will review Palyekar's security after receiving the report.

Meanwhile, the GFP has said the concerns expressed by Palyekar are "serious".

"The matter is serious as the minister has expressed his fears. I feel that the state police should investigate it," GFP chief spokesperson Trajano D'Mello said.