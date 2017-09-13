AHMEDABAD: In an apparent bid to win the hearts of young voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Gujarat Congress today announced to give monthly unemployment allowance to jobless youths in the state if the party is voted to power.

The party would also launch a state-wide drive to register unemployed youths from September 14, so that they (registered youths) get the benefit after the election, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said here today.

Apart from the allowance, Congress also promised to give smartphones to such youths so as to "keep themselves abreast with the latest technology".

"Despite the tall claims by the ruling BJP, there are around 30 lakh unemployed youths in Gujarat at present.

Unemployment rate has gone up to five per cent at present from 3.8 in 2011. This is the reason why the youths in Gujarat are agitating against the government," Solanki said.

"If Congress comes to power, we will give monthly unemployment allowance till the youth gets employment. We will also provide them smart-phones so that they keep themselves abreast with the latest technology. We will also provide cheaper loans for starting small businesses" he said.

He said Rs 3,000 allowance would be given to those who have passed Class XII exam, Rs 3,500 to the graduates and Rs 4,000 to the post-graduates.

According to the chairman of Congress' campaign committee, Siddharth Patel, the youths can register themselves online on the Congress website.

"The registration would start on September 14. We will set up booths at all the taluka capitals for registration.

Unemployed youths can also register themselves online," Patel said.