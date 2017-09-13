Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he receives him at the airport in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (AP)

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who arrived here today on a two-day visit, was accorded a warm welcome by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad airport.

Abe, who is accompanied by his wife Akie Abe, has a hectic schedule for the next two days in Modi's home state, including laying of the foundation stone for India's first bullet train, to be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and to attend the 12th Indo-Japan Summit.

PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at 'Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali’, the famous 16th century mosque in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed the visitor's book at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram in Japanese. pic.twitter.com/6THrormUgt — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe sign the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, his wife Akie Abe and PM Narendra Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reach Sabarmati Ashram.

Cultural performances being held as PM Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's roadshow to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad continues.

Shinzo Abe to visit Ahmedabad Mosque.

Japan PM Shinzo Abe along with Narendra Modi set on the road show in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

According to TV reports, around 9,000 policemen are deployed across Ahmedabad.

First of a kind 9-km long roadshow to follow post the grand welcome of Shinzo Abe and wife.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe accorded a guard of honour.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. (AP)

PM Modi receives his Japanese counterpart at Ahmedabad airport.

The two leaders will visit Gandhi Ashram.

Japan PM Shinzo arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister reaches Ahmedabad to receive his Japanese counterpart who is scheduled to reach at 3.30 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on his arrival in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (PTI)

The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and will set its future direction.

An India-Japan Business Plenary will also be held. Today, the two Prime Ministers will visit Sabarmati Ashram, which was established by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the River Sabarmati.

#Gujarat: Visuals from Ahmedabad ahead of PM Modi & Japan PM Shinzo Abe's visit, they will hold a roadshow to Sabarmati Ashram pic.twitter.com/bDZsOJpbKI

They will also visit the Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali - a famous 16th-century mosque in Ahmedabad. Besides, the two leaders will visit Dandi Kutir, the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, at the Mahatma Mandir.

Ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that Ahmedabad is all set to welcome the Prime Minister of Japan.

The 12th edition of the summit, which will be the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Shinzo Abe, will be held in Gandhinagar tomorrow.

Ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, PM Modi on Tuesday said in a tweet that India truly values its ties with Japan and looks forward to further boosting the bilateral relations in a wide range of areas.