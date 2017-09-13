PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday cited a 2008 report of CAG and a bank statement of July 2017 as ‘evidence’ to buttress their claim that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and deputy Sushil Kumar Modi knew about the Rs 1,200-crore Srijan scam.

The father-son duo said they have “enough evidence” to prove that the JD(U)-BJP government led by Nitish Kumar encouraged the scam since 2006 by allowing government funds to be deposited in accounts of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited and then get siphoned off.

“We have gathered a lot of evidence showing that Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi were well aware of the scam taking place and they allowed the siphoning off of public money year after year. We will soon approach the Patna High Court or the Supreme Court seeking monitoring of the investigation by the top judiciary,” said Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in the Assembly.

The attack on Nitish Kumar, the first by the beleaguered duo facing charges of amassing massive assets through the benami route, came a day after the CM ridiculed RJD’s rally at Bhagalpur on the issue of the Srijan scam.

Nitish Kumar had asked Lalu to approach the court with evidence if he believed the CBI is not probing the scam properly.