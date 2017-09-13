BHOPAL: Schoolchildren in Madhya Pradesh will soon be required to answer ‘Jai Hind’ when their roll call is taken in class daily.

The new diktat is to be implemented in government schools in Satna district from October 1. If it is successful, it's likely to be replicated in schools in the other 50 districts of the state.

The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh school education minister Kunwar Vijay Shah at a divisional meeting of teachers, principals, Jan Shikshaks and block resource coordinators in Satna district on Tuesday.

“For now, it's a suggestion to private schools in Satna,” Shah said, hoping that all schools will heed his suggestion.

"If they don't follow it, we'll put you (media) behind them," the minister added, smiling.

Vijay Shah added that he'll seek permission from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for implementing the Jai Hind attendance call initiative in schools across the other 50 districts of MP.