MUMBAI: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe perform the ground-breaking ceremony for India’s first high-speed bullet train between Mumbai-Ahmedabad, the Maharashtra government Wednesday agreed to allocate 0.9 hectares of land at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) required for the railway station, but with certain conditions.

The Government Resolution (GR) issued by Home Department (Transport) Tuesday has specified that the cost of the land at BKC to be allocated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) should be considered “included” in the state government’s share in the project.

The state has asked the Centre and the Railways to adjust the `125 crore preliminary share of the state in the bullet train project in the cost of the land in BKC. Besides, a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office told the New Indian Express that the state government wants Japan International Cooperation Agency to fund the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project on the same lines as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project. The Railways will conduct a feasibility survey for the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project and give its approval.

The state also wants the Centre and the Railways to ensure that the entry and exit of the bullet train station and ventilation system are constructed within the 0.9 hectares plot allocated by the MMRDA. The GR states that the Railway Ministry should first explore the viability of an alternate site recommended by the state at the BKC itself. However, if the alternate site is not viable, only then the 0.9 hectare land at BKC should be considered. The state government, making matters cumbersome for the Railways, has already approved allocation of 50.31 hectares of land at BKC for the IFSC.

The estimated cost of the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is pegged at `1,08,000 crore for which the Japanese government will give a 50-year loan at 0.1 per cent interest. The project involves a share component of 50 per cent by the Railways and 25 per cent each by Maharashtra and Gujarat. A Special Purpose Vehicle to be set up for the construction of the project will have a share capital of `20,000 crore, of which Maharashtra’s share will be `5,000 crore.

Of the initial deposit of `500 crore towards the share capital, the state’s initial share shall be `125 crore.

The bullet trains will run at a speed of 320-350 km per hour and the project is to be constructed within four years.

Of the 508-km long route, 120 km is in Maharashtra and of the 12 proposed stations, four are in the state. The route will benefit people from Mumbai and Thane districts as the journey time will be cut down from the current six hours to 2–2.30 hours.