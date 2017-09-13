BHOPAL: A middleman accused in at least six cases of the multi-crore Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Identified as Dilip Gupta, the middleman, was involved allegedly involved the illegal selection of candidates in six cases which include — Forest Guard Recruitment Test - 2013, Food and Measurement Recruitment Test - 2012, PMT - 2012, PMT - 2013, Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2012 & MP Dairy Federation Co-operative Ltd Recruitment Test - 2013.

Gupta purpotedly selected various candidates/scorers candidates through manipulations of OMR answer sheets/results/roll numbers in connivance with other Vyapam officials.The CBI special judge had issued an arrest warrant against the accused, who remained absconding — not only when the STF was conducting the investigation in 2014, but also when CBI took over the case in July 2015.Due to relentless pressure by CBI, he was forced to surrender, an official statement by the CBI said on Tuesday.