SATNA: The schools in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh have been directed to ensure that students answer the rollcall with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Yes Sir or Madam'.

Taking a 'nationalist' approach, School Education Minister Vijay Shah said that this will be implemented in all schools of Satna from October 1.

"I have a military background; my grandfathers have been in the Army. And whenever they come to meet, they always say 'Jai Hind' which I think is a way of respecting your nation, and the feeling of love for your country is shown through his gesture," Vijay Shah told the media.

He said that he didn't like the concept of 'yes sir, yes madam' in schools and hence, directed the schools to do this.

"I asked them to make students say ' Jai Hind,' because they are the future of India and they should respect and love their country; by doing this the love for the nation will increase among them," Shah said.

Shah also said that if this mission is successful, then after the Chief Minister's agreement, he would request to implement this all over Madhya Pradesh, whether it's a public school or a private school.

On being asked whether this would be implemented in the private schools, Shah said, "We can only give them a suggestion regarding this, after this how much they follow it, depends on them. I think this is a nationalist approach so they might consider it."

"And if they don't listen, we would drop the media on them," Shah said laughingly.