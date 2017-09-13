SRINAGAR: A suspected overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was allegedly motivating and instigating youths to join militancy, was today arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Goushbugh Pattan area of the district, who was at large and wanted for motivating and instigating young boys to join Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested, a police official said.

He said due to continuous pressure and encounters by police and other security agencies, most of the militants, who were active in north Kashmir, have been neutralised, due to which the controllers of HM from across the Line of Control (LoC) and within the valley are trying to accelerate the recruitment process in the area.

The official said recently the Baramulla police saved 10 boys, meant to be inducted into militant ranks, from the clutches of the militants were handed over to their parents.

Out of these 10 boys, four were motivated by Wani to join militant ranks of HM, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.