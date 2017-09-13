PATNA: The Patna High Court today dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI probe into the multi-crore Srijan scam related to fraudulent transfer of government money into the account of a Bhagalpur NGO.

The PIL was filed before the CBI took over the probe into the Srijan scam on August 26.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A K Upadhyay dismissed the PIL after a brief hearing.

The PIL filed by Diwakar Yadav had sought a CBI probe into the scam related to the fraudulent transfer of government money into the account of 'Srijan' over a period of time.

Advocate General Lalit Kishore told the court that the state government has already handed over the probe to a central investigating agency and the inquiry is in progress.

After this, the bench dismissed the PIL.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the first to bring the scam into the public domain on August 9 last.

RJD President Lalu Prasad has been alleging the involvement of the chief minister and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi in the scam and demanding that the CBI probe be monitored by Supreme Court.