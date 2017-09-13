Ryan International School official on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman outside local court at Sohna, Haryana.

The apex court have agreed to hear on Monday plea of Francis Thomas, an official, alleging that bar has restrained lawyers from representing accused.

Bus conductor Ashok, who was accused of murdering the boy in Gurgaon, was sent to six-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

According to the forensic report, there was no sexual assault on the deceased, as there no such signs found on the boy’s body, states the post-mortem report.