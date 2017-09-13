JODHPUR: A trial court today began hearing the final arguments in a 1998 case of poaching of two black bucks against actor Salman Khan and others.

The prosecution counsel submitted their closing arguments before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri here and it is likely to continue tomorrow.

While beginning the final arguments, prosecution counsel Bhawani Singh Bhati described the chain of events and the post mortem report of the animals.

"We also cited the statements of the eye witnesses Poonam Chand and Chogaram, who had seen Khan along with other persons poaching the black bucks in Kankani on October 1-2, 1998 in a vehicle," said Bhati.

Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said the court had earlier rejected the prosecution's application seeking documents pertaining to the post mortem by the veterinarian, N P Nepalia.

"The application, which we had objected to, was an attempt by the prosecution to delay the trial of this case.

"The trial court rejected this application and now the final arguments have begun. After the prosecution presents its side, we would begin our arguments," said Saraswat adding that the case would soon reach the stage of judgement.

The counsel for co-accused and actors Neelam, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan, who have been charged with abetting the crime, will also put forth their arguments.

Two other cases against Khan were of poaching chinkara at Bhawad and Mathania (Ghoda Farm) and one case was for alleged use of arms with expired license. The arguments on an appeal of the state against acquittal of Khan in the case against him under Arms Act will begin in sessions court on October 5.