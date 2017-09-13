NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted an unconditional apology of the chairperson of the Kerala-based Stray Dogs Eradication Group and closed the contempt proceeding against it for killing of stray dogs.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar took note of the affidavit of Jose Maveli tendering unconditional apology for allegedly violating its orders against the culling of stray canines.

The apex court had on May 8 issued contempt notices against various persons on the plea of Nikita Anand, alleging that several stray dogs were being butchered despite several court orders.Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Anand, had referred to the apex court orders which were allegedly violated by persons and group in Kerala.Maveli, in his affidavit, undertook that he or his organisation would not indulge in any such act in future. On July 17, some members of the Attingal Municipality in Kerala had apologised in the Supreme Court for the killing of stray dogs despite its orders.

The court had directed all local authorities and panchayats not to kill stray dogs adding that the subterfuge or innovative methods to circumvent its order would not be tolerated.The court had also asked the Kerala government to respond to a plea seeking the setting up of dog pounds in the state to prevent stray canines from attacking people and livestock. Pounds are enclosures maintained by public authorities to confine stray or homeless animals.

Interim report

The apex court had set up a panel headed by former Kerala HC judge SS Jagan to inquire into the incidents of people and children killing stray dogs. In its interim report, the panel had said that more than one lakh people in Kerala have been bitten by dogs in 2015-16 and warned frequent dog attacks have created a dangerous situation.