CHANDIGARH: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that cultural awakening is necessary to connect the youth of Punjab with their historical, religious and artistic roots and this needs to be turned into a mass movement.

Addressing a meeting of the leading lights of literary field of Punjab, Sidhu said that the process is already afoot to constitute 12 wings under the 'Punjab Kala Parishad'

(Punjab Arts Council) and these would be spread at the village and tehsil level in order to give concrete standing to the efforts to popularise various cultural forms of the state.

"The cultural awakening is a necessary step to connect the youth of Punjab with their historical, religious and artistic roots and this awakening needs to be turned into a mass movement so as to make the Punjabi culture resonate throughout the globe," the Tourism and Cultural Affairs minister said.

The minister also said that each wing would consist of eight to 10 people and would be headed by a convenor.

He said that he would also hold meetings once a month with these wings.

Earlier, Chairman of the Punjab Kala Parishad and noted litterateur Dr Surjit Patar while giving details of the wings said that these would be devoted to establishing connect with the educational institutions, efforts to promote Punjabi language, rejuvenation of dying folk arts, strengthening the theatre movement, propagation of Punjabi culture, art and language.