NEEMUCH: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) district president, a BJP corporator and their two associates were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a trucker by posing as government officials, police said today.

The BJYM district president Bhupendra Singh Bhimawat, BJP corporator of Manasa Nagar Panchayat Girija Shankar Sharma, and their two other associates, identified as Sunil Gaud and Mohit Gwala, were arrested last night based on a complaint lodged by a truck driver from Rajasthan.

"After the complaint, which was received on Dial-100, a police team arrested Bhimawat, Girija Shankar Sharma and the two others last night from a road that connects to Mhow Naseerabad highway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Tusharkant Vidyarthi said.

They were booked under section 384 (extortion) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, he said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Deewan informed that the complainant, Dungaram, said the incident occurred when he was bringing mining produce from Dabok and going towards Ratlam.

The complainant said that some persons, posing as the mining officers, asked him to produce royalty receipt of the produce he was carrying in the truck. Later, the accused threatened him and asked him to cough up Rs 5,000, he said.

"They allegedly also beat up the driver and snatched Rs 3,500 from him. In the meantime, someone made a call to Dial-100 service of the police informing about the incident," he said.

The police team reached the spot and arrested the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, the district BJP president Hemant Harit said that he has informed the party's state leadership about the incident.

"I have apprised the party's state leadership about the arrest of BJYM district president and party corporator.

The party would take further action in this connection," he added.