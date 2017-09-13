SINGHBHUM (JHARKHAND): At least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with the Jharkhand Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The troops of 94 Battalion CRPF and the Jharkhand Police carried out a special operation, during which an encounter took place with the Maoists.

Post the encounter, the search troops recovered two dead bodies, one male and one female, where the identification is yet to be established.

The security forces also recovered a gun, and one Carbine mag.

The search operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited.