KAUSHAMBI: After an unsuccessful rape bid, a teenage girl was burnt alive allegedly by her neighbour at a village in Kokhraj area here, police said today.

The incident occurred last night when the accused, Man Singh, entered the house of the 14-year-old girl and tried to rape her, they said.

When the girl started shouting and her grandmother came to rescue her, the accused thrashed the woman and sprinkled kerosene oil on teenager before setting her on fire, a senior police officer said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died during treatment, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Pandey said.

The accused man was arrested today, the SP said.