NEW DELHI: Uttarakhand appears to stay true to its tradition of unabated feud in the ruling party in the state. With sections of the BJP reportedly holding camps against chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP chief Amit Shah has his task cut out to crack the whip to tame dissent from turning into rebellion.

Sources in the BJP said the chief minister is facing a challenge from state satraps — Satpal Singh Maharaj, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” and Harak Singh Rawat — nursing chief ministerial aspirations.

The BJP, in the run up to the assembly elections this year, was faced with the situation of too many chief ministerial faces in the state, as the party had in its ranks five former CMs. But the top brass hand-picked Trivendra Singh Rawat to lead the state after the party scored a massive victory in the polls.

“The party chief will be in Uttarakhand on September 19-20. He will take stock of organisational work. Besides, he will also review the performance of the state government on the key agenda of the central government. He will iron out any bottlenecks, including political and administrative, which the state leadership may be facing,” said a senior BJP functionary. Interestingly, Shah had to intervene in the party affairs of Haryana to quell dissidence against chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.