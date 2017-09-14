Soldiers take position near the Line of Control LoC in Poonch after cross-border shelling from Pakistan.| file- PTI

JAMMU: Five persons, including two BSF jawans, were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops in violation of ceasefire along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting forces here to retaliate.

The Pakistan Rangers today resorted to small arms firing on Brahman Bella and Raipur Border out Posts (BoPs) along the IB in Pargwal sector of Akhnoor belt in Jammu district from 1515 hours today, a police officer said.

They fired mortar shells along the IB, forcing the BSF to retaliate, resulting in exchange of fire, he said, adding that so far, there is no loss of life or injury to any one.

In another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army resorted to firing and shelling on Indian posts along the LoC in Mankote, Sabjian and Digwar forward areas in Poonch since 1500 hours, another police officer said.

Three civilians and two BSF Jawans suffered injuries, he said, adding that heavy exchange of fire were taking place.

This is fourth ceasefire violation in past five days.

Earlier, on September 1, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Border Security Force, Kamaljit Singh, sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire from across the LoC while he was deployed at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have increased this year.

Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, it 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures