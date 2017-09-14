LUCKNOW: Following a probe of over two months, the UP government has decided to block the aid given to 46 ‘fake’ madrasas as the institutions were found not adhering to set norms.

On receiving complaints against some madrasas, the state government had set up three-member inquiry committees including the district magistrate, district inspector of schools and district minority welfare officers in a number of districts to ascertain how many madrasas were being operated without following the guidelines.

After a probe of more than two months, 46 madrasas, spread across the districts of Kanpur, Kushinagar, Kannauj, Mau, Azamgarh, Maharajganj, Siddhartha Nagar, Mahoba, Shravasti, Banaras, Faizabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Barabanki, Sant Kabirnagar and Jhansi failed to produce required records leading to the decision to block their aid.

The madrasas in the state, on an average, get a grant of `3-4 lakh per month. This amount is granted to the madrasas so that they can maintain the infrastructural facilities for the students besides disbursing the salaries to teachers.

As per the norms, a madrasa is supposed to have a proper land for the institution’s building, a location and at least 15-17 teachers. But the 46 madrasas had no land, neither a proper school building and just one or two teachers who were found to be teaching in various places simultaneously in different shifts.

On the other hand, the identified madrasas were claiming the full grant showing that they had full staff strength and were following other norms in toto. While 19,000 registered madrasas are there in the state, 4,600 of them get partial aid from the government. The state government had launched a portal in August for the registration of madrasas across state till September 15. Out of 19,000 regular madrasas, only 6,000 have registered themselves on the portal so far.

The board had directed the madrasas to submit the details of classrooms, number of teachers, their Aadhaar card numbers, account details and others details on its official website. The move, according to officials, was part of the state government’s agenda to upgrade the madrasas. “The intention is to bring all the madrasas on one platform and ensure transparency in their functioning,” said Rahul Gupta, registrar, UP Board of Madrasa Education. He added that digitalisation would help teachers associated with madrasas who often complain of harassment and salary discrepancies.