Armed forces lost a leading light: L K Advani on Arjan Singh's death

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani today mourned the demise of war hero Marshal Arjan Singh, saying the armed forces have lost a "doyen and a leading light".

Advani said Singh was a "distinguished, valiant warrior and inspiring leader".

"The armed forces, especially the Indian Air Force, have lost a doyen and a leading light... I deeply mourn Arjan Singh's passing away and offer my deep condolences to the family," he said.

Singh, the hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died here yesterday. He was 98.

He breathed his last at the Army's Research and Referral hospital, marking an end to a glorious era of the IAF.