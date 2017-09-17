Sardar Sarovar dam's waters won't drown out the Narmada Bachao Andolan: All you need to know

On Friday, the water levels of the Sardar Sarovar dam rose to 128 metres as preparations were being made for the inauguration ceremony today. Nirsapur, a town in Madhya Pradesh, was submerged in the process, but the villagers refused to leave their flooded homes, continuing NBA’s jal satyagraha led by Medha Patkar.

Higher the dam, more the displaced; but compensation?

The original height of the dam was to be only 88 metres, as per plans in 1999. But slowly the Narmada Control Authority raised it, with Supreme Court approval, to 138 metres in June 2014, displacing more and more people every time the height rose. Overall, about 200,000 people have been displaced from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

NBA has filed numerous PILs in the Supreme Court regarding the compensation for the displaced families. The hope of justice from the apex court came in installments with the latest directions passed in February 2017, promising Rs 60 lakh for each of the 700 families expected to be displaced.

Biggest scam after Vyapam?

Compensations did not always reach the people displaced. In 2015, Patkar revealed details about the Sardar Sarovar dam rehabilitation scam, which showed financial irregularities of about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crores. At a press conference, she said that about 2,000 registries had been created, fabricating the details of monetary and land compensation given. These details were quoted from a report produced by the Shravan Shankar Jha commission.